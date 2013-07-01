Newsvine

L'EMPEREUR du POLE NORD ( RESIST )

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 18 Comments: 7435 Since: Dec 2011

Feds ask for 10 years in jail for Rwandan 'mass murderer' they allowed into the country | New Hampshire NEWS03

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by L'EMPEREUR du POLE NORD ( RESIST ) View Original Article: New Hampshire Union Leader
Seeded on Mon Jul 1, 2013 12:36 PM
Discuss:

Defense attorneys, however, depict Munyenyezi as a self-made success story — a single mother of three daughters who immersed herself in American culture since she arrived in the U.S. as a refugee in 1998. She learned English, was gainfully employed, and contributed to the community.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor