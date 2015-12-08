JEB is a SCUMBAG

While everybody is talking about the freak named Trump you may have missed what JEB is up to. Hear are just a few items.

If you go to his web page you'll see him on a Aircraft Carrier, sound familiar, think George Bush.

The name of the PAC supporting him is 'Right to Rise'. Jeb and his family think he has a 'right' to the office. Just like a 'royal' family.

Now he has a new commercial, a very despicable commercial. He has assembled a group of former 'Medal of Honor' winners to show what a tough guy he will be in the fight again'st ISIL. These characters are using their medals for politcal and financial gain. Hey JEB, how low will you sink. Your poll numbers suck, and now we know why, you are a SCUMBAG.